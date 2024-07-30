Westport councillor Peter Flynn has paid tribute to his party colleague Michael Ring who has announced that he will not contest the next general election.

Deputy Ring has been an elected representative for 45 years from Westport Town Council to Mayo County Council, spending 30 years in Dáil Éireann.

Cllr Flynn says that it is a sad day for the county to see Michael Ring call time on politics.

However, he does say that it is the right decision for both Michael and his family and he can look back on a career where he achieved so much locally and on the national stage.

Cllr Flynn has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: