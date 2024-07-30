Two farming neighbours have been sentenced after an assault case following a row in county Galway.

Brendan Forde (51) and Brian Gill (41) were involved in the incident on July 1 2021 when Mr. Forde arrived to Mr. Gill’s farmyard.

According to Agriland, the visitor arrived without shoes and socks and told Mr. Gill while putting on his socks “when I have my stockings on, I’ll get you.”

Brian Gill, of Cahermore, Kinvara, Co. Galway, alleged that threats were made towards him before Brendan Forde hit him across the head with an iron bar.

Giving evidence, Brendan Forde admitted that he did strike Gill over the head – but this was in self defence and denied making the verbal threat.

Judge Marian O’Leary, at Gort District Court, found Mr. Forde guilty of assault causing harm by striking him with the iron bar and producing a weapon capable of inflicting serious injury.

Following conflicting versions of two altercations at Gill’s farmyard on the date in question, Judge O’Leary also found Brian Gill guilty of assault, saying that “Brian Gill punched Brendan Forde in the eye.”

Judge O’Leary adjourned sentencing to allow Brian Gill and Brendan Forde provide victim impact statements to the court.

240 hours of community service was imposed on Brendan Forde in lieu of a four month prison sentence, including a two month suspended sentence for the assault.

The judge also imposed a €400 fine to Forde for the weapon offence.

Brian Gill was ordered to be bound to a peace bond for two years for the lesser Section 2 assault offence, and the judge directed that Forde and Gill have no future contact with each other.

