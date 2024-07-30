Fine Gael Deputy Alan Dillon has joined his party colleague Taoiseach Simon Harris in paying tribute to Michael Ring this afternoon.

Deputy Ring has called time on his career as a Dáil representative after 30 years as a TD.

He announced this morning that he will not be running in the next general election.

This afternoon, Minister of State Alan Dillon said:

“As a colleague, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Michael for his outstanding contributions throughout his distinguished political career.

"Michael has been a brilliant TD, Minister and representative for Mayo consistently championing rural and community development.

“Michael’s departure will be a significant loss to Fine Gael, to public life and marks the end of an era. He has certainly earned a well-deserved retirement with his wife Anne and family.

“Michael’s career is a testament to his tireless work ethic and years of sacrifice.

"His dedication has left an indelible mark on our county, and his achievements will be remembered for years to come.

“On a personal note, Michael has been an invaluable mentor, trusted friend, and supportive colleague.

"I have always valued his guidance and advice and am deeply grateful for the knowledge he has shared.

"We have worked on numerous projects to improve our constituents’ lives, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside him during his remaining time in the Oireachtas.”