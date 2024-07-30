The Connaught Telegraph has this morning confirmed that Paul McNamara has withdrawn his nomination to seek candidacy for Fianna Fáil in the next general election.

It is understood that the Achill based councillor informed the party of his decision in recent days.

Having topped the polls in the Belmullet Local Electoral Area in June, cllr McNamara was heavily tipped to be a strong candidate for Fianna Fáil in the generals.

It was widely suggested that he run as the party’s third candidate alongside Minister for State Dara Calleary and Senator Lisa Chambers.

Mayo has been expanded for the next election to a five seater constituency, with Alan Dillon (FG) and Rose Conway Walsh (SF) both looking to retain their seats alongside Calleary.

Deputy Michael Ring today announced that he will not be contesting the next election, guaranteeing at least two new faces on the national table for Mayo.

It will now be between Westport cllr Brendan Mulroy and Ballinrobe’s Damian Ryan for the final seat for the party should they go for a three candidate strategy.