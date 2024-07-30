Taoiseach Simon Harris has lead the tributes to Deputy Michael Ring today following his announcement that he will not contest the next general election.

An Taoiseach released the following statement this morning:

“Michael Ring has been a remarkable politician of national importance and representative of his beloved county Mayo.

“Though fiercely loyal to the West, he is known all over this country for his work ethic, his effectiveness, his deep-rooted connection with his constituents and his ability to communicate with wit and charm like no other politician of his generation.

“Michael has had a long and distinguished career representing the Fine Gael party for five decades.

"He has served as an elected representative for 45 years first starting out on Westport Town Council, then Mayo County Council and for the past 30 years in Dáil Éireann.

“He served as the first ever Minister for Community and Rural Development, championing the voice of rural Ireland and ensuring it was always heard in the corridors of power.

“He also served as Minister of State for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Regional Economic Development.

“Michael got involved in politics to help people and nothing was ever more important to him than the people of Mayo which led him to secure significant investments for his county.

“He has never wavered in his belief in rural Ireland and his constituents never doubted his ability to get things done. His legacy is evident to us all as we travel around the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland's ancient East.

“Indeed, Michael Ring will go down in history as one of this country’s best loved and most effective local representatives who made waves on the national stage.

“As a colleague, he will be sorely missed in the halls of Leinster House.

“I hope it is a long and happy retirement and that we continue to benefit from his knowledge, humour and compassion.

“To one of Mayo’s finest, I say thank you.”