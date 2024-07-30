Deputy Michael Ring has called time on his career in politics at the age of 70.

A member of Dáil Éireann for 30 years, Deputy Ring served for 15 years previously at Town Council level in his native Westport and later on Mayo County Council.

Following Padraig Flynn’s appointment to the European Commission, Ring was established to the Dáil for Fine Gael in the 1994 by-election.

He previously served as Minister for Rural & Community Development and twice served as Junior Minister.

Deputy Ring spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley, stating his reasons for his announcement: