A young woman from County Roscommon, well known for her sporting accolades, will be laid to rest today following a brave battle with illness.

Rochelle Mullaney of Castle Manor, Roscommon Town and Four Mile House, passed away on Saturday surrounded by her heartbroken family at Galway University Hospital.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2021, and celebrated her 30th birthday last September.

She had spoken out in recent years about the importance of smear testing for young women.

A well known Kilbride and Roscommon footballer, glowing tributes have been paid to Ms. Mullaney over the last few days.

She will be sadly missed by her partner Michael Murray, parents Patricia and Tommy, siblings Vanessa and David, extended family and friends.

Ms. Mullaney will be laid to rest this afternoon in Derrane Cemetery following Funeral Mass this morning at St Brigid’s Church, Four Mile House at 11:00am.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.