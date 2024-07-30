The family of a woman murdered by her husband in County Mayo five years ago want him to be stripped of his parental rights over their three children.

51 year old James Kilroy was today handed a life sentence for murdering Valerie French-Kilroy at their home in Kilbree Lower, Westport in June 2019.

In the UK, the parental rights of a parent convicted of murdering the other parent are automatically suspended while they’re in prison.

Valerie’s brother, David French, believes it’s time to introduce a similar law here, so people like James Kilroy have no say in their child’s upbringing while behind bars: