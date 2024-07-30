Fine Gael Deputy for Mayo Michael Ring has announced that he will not contest the next general election.

Deputy Ring is the 15th TD from his party that has made the same announcement out of those elected in 2019.

He has served as a representative for 45 years – first elected to his native Westport’s Town Council in 1979, and later to Mayo County Council.

In 1994, he was first elected to Dáil Éireann as part of a by-election, brought about by the appointment of Padraig Flynn to the European Commission.

Deputy Ring would go on to successfully retain his position as TD in every election for the next 30 years and often compete with former Taoiseach Enda Kenny to see who would get the biggest voting haul for Fine Gael in Mayo.

He previously served as Minister for Rural and Community Development and twice served as Junior Minister.

Now at the age of 70, Michael Ring can reflect on a career in politics with many proud moments, with his involvement in the success of The Gathering and The Wild Atlantic Way cited, as well as local achievements like the Lough Mask to Westport Water Scheme.

We’ll hear from Deputy Ring today on our Morning Edition (8:45am) and Lunchtime News (1:00pm) bulletins, and he will also be LIVE in studio with Tommy Marren just after 9:00am.