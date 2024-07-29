The Taoiseach has expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of five lives on the roads over the weekend.

Simon Harris has described it as devastating, and says they are not statistics but "lost lives and shattered families".

He says we had made progress in reducing the number of crashes in recent years, but that progress is now at risk.

It comes as five people died over the weekend, in crashes in Meath, Cork and Kilkenny.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty warns there will be increased patrols on the roads this Bank Holiday Weekend:

