A local Minister has today announced the Increasing the Participation of Women and Diversity in Local Government Call for Funding to Local Authorities.

The scheme, now in its sixth year, has been extensively revised to assist local authorities in further focusing their efforts in this area.

Under the newly revised scheme, local authorities are asked to respond to the call for funding under four “pillars”, representing key areas of work, such as “Family Friendly Local Authorities” and “Diversity in Local Government to include migrant and minority groups”.

Minister Alan Dillon says the local elections last month were encouraging with an increase in the number of women and migrants putting their names on the ballot paper.

