A Sligo based councillor hopes that the local and regional plan for the installation of EV charging points can be introduced as quick as possible.

Councillor Marie Casserly was speaking following the announcement of an additional 131 charging points on the motorway network.

The closing date for taking part in the public consultation for the local and regional plan was earlier this month, and Councillor Casserly hopes this will now see the rollout of EV charging points as soon as possible.

She says accessibility is an issue for those thinking of making the switch, with the high price of electricity for charging, and the need for more of these charging points in rural and regional areas.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....