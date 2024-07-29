Long delays are continuing at hospital emergency departments right across the region today.

427 patients were waiting for a bed at Irish hospitals this morning according to the INMO's Trolleywatch figures.

48 are waiting on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, the second busiest in the country today while 39 are waiting at University Hospital Galway, the third most overcrowded.

Elsewhere, in this region there are 21 patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital and 1 at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

University Hospital Limerick is the busiest today where 92 patients are waiting on a bed.