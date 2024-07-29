Dalton street in Claremorris has reopened to traffic this morning.

The road closed for a technical examination overnight following an assault that occurred shortly before 2:30am this morning on Dalton Street, Claremorris.



A man in his 20s was taken to Mayo University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations into this incident are ongoing.



Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or for anyone with any information to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.