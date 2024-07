Armagh are the All Ireland Football Champions for just the second time in their history.



It ends a 22 year wait for a title for the Ulster side while Galway's wait goes on.



The Orchard County reclaimed the Sam Maguire at Croke Park yesterday by a point on a score line of 1-11 to 0-13 points.



Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Albert Dolan has paid tribute to both teams.