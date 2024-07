Two point one million people a month are visiting their local pharmacy.



That's the finding from a recent survey from the Irish Pharmacy Union which found chemists are catering to higher levels of health care than ever before.



The IPU is hoping to make recommendations to government for an expansion of services as it waits for the results of the expert taskforce report.



President of the Irish Pharmacy Union - Tom Murray - says patients believe they get a great service but more needs to be done.