A Roscommon Galway TD has expressed frustration that no reopening date has yet been given for the swimming pool in Ballaghaderreen despite being closed for over 18 months.

Deputy Claire Kerrane says works have been completed and the pool has been filled, but no date has been given for the pool to open its doors.

The pool closed in January 2023.

She says many families have had to travel as far as Castlebar and Carrick on Shannon to use a pool facility.

While local pools such as Castlerea and Kilmovee have opened for the summer and are more convenient for families to use, they are only seasonal and once the summer ends they will too close their doors until next summer.

Deputy Kerrane has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....