Archbishop Francis Duffy has announced the following clerical retirements and appointments in the Archdiocese of Tuam to come into effect next week.

Fr. James Walsh, AP Kilmeena, to retire, and the Administrator of the parish, Fr. John Kenny, to be assisted in the provision of pastoral and sacramental care by the Parish Priest of Newport, Fr. Tod Nolan.

Fr. James Quinn, AP Crossboyne-Taugheen, to retire.

Fr. Martin O’Connor, PP Kilvine (Ballindine-Irishtown), to retire.

Fr. Martin Long, PP Louisburgh, to retire.

Fr. Gerard Burns, PP Ross (Clonbur-Corr na Móna), to go on sabbatical leave.

Fr. Eugene O’Boyle, PP Ballinakill (Letterfrack) and ADM Inishbofin Island, to go on sabbatical leave.

Fr. Seán Flynn, CC Tuam, to be PP Crossboyne and PP Kilvine.

Fr. Jose Raju, CC Castlebar, to be ADM Ballinakill and ADM Inishbofin Island.

Rev. Deacon James McLoughlin to assist in Ballinakill and Inisbofin Island.

Fr. Nelson Joseph, CC Achill, to be ADM Louisburgh.

Fr. Mark Quinn, recently ordained, to be CC Tuam.

Fr. Michael Tracy, Diocese of Biloxi USA, to provide weekend service in Clonbur and Corr na Móna, while the pastoral care of the parish will be provided by priests in the Ballinrobe Deanery.

Two further appointments will shortly be made to Achill and Castlebar.

The appointments take effect on Friday next, August 2.