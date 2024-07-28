The search is continuing today for the boy who fell from the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare earlier this week.

The Rescue Coordination Centre in Valentia is coordinating searches led by Coast Guard volunteers, using Civil Defence drones and the Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter 'Rescue 115'.

The search area around the Cliffs of Moher, Galway Bay and the Aran Islands, will be further extended over the coming days, to include volunteer units from Doolin, Cleggan, Inisheer, Costelloe Bay, and Killaloe.