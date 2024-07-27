Thousands of people are expected to flock to Westport this weekend as Reek Sunday is celebrated.

A number of events are taking place today and again tomorrow for the annual pilgrimage on Croagh Patrick.

Confession will be heard on the summit throughout the day tomorrow, with the first holy mass on top of Ireland’s holy mountain taking place tomorrow morning at 8:00am.

There will be masses every hour on the hour up until 2:00pm.

Confessions begin at 7:30am, and finish at 2:00pm.

Whether it’s someone’s first, 10th or 20th time climbing the Reek, safety is vital and everyone is encouraged to come prepared.

Dr. Scott Walkin, a GP based in Ballina, is once again this year the Medical Officer for the weekend’s celebrations.

With over 4,000 expected to come to Croagh Patrick, Dr. Walkin spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey to give pilgrims all the information they need ahead of the climb:

(pic Association of Catholic Priests)