Very Rev. Fr. Dominick Gillooly, retired Parish Priest of St. Anne’s Church in Sligo, will be laid to rest this afternoon.

Fr. Gillooly passed away aged 91 on Monday last.

A native of Mount Cashel on the County Roscommon border, he served the local community in Sligo for 41 years.

Fr. Gillooly retired in 2015 and remained in St. Anne’s as curate.

The Diocese of Elphin have expressed their sadness, stating that he was the oldest priest in the diocese and at the age of 91 continued to have a powerful presence in his community.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated today at 12 noon in St. Anne’s Church, Cranmore Road, Sligo with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcn.live/Camera/st-annes-cranmore

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.