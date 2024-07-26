14,303 people were registered as homeless in June.

It's yet another record for the State.

The total from the Department of Housing includes 9,899 adults who are living in emergency accommodation as well as 4,404 children.

The total is 13% higher than a year ago - which continues to show the trend of increase in the numbers registered as homeless slowing.

It is an increase of 144 since May's total.

Looking at the western region, consisting of both Galway City and County Councils as well as Roscommon and Mayo, 609 people were accessing emergency accommodation.

370 of these were adults, with 239 children.

106 of the homeless adults were in Mayo.

Looking at the north western region, consisting of Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal, 193 people were accessing emergency accommodation.

56 children were reported homeless, with 137 adults, while Sligo had the highest amount of homeless adults with 73.

More than 10,300 people who are in emergency accommodation are in Dublin.

The Government continually says reducing the numbers registered as homeless is a priority.

The figure from the State does not include hidden homeless, rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, refugees or asylum seekers.