A Coroner has called for remedial action, or the removal entirely, of a jetty in Ballina where a number of people have taken their lives in recent years by entering the River Moy.

Dr. Eleanor Fitzgerald, Coroner for North Mayo, said today (Friday) that cases where those in a fragile mental state accessed the water from the jetty at Bachelors Walk are far too frequent.

She was commenting at the conclusion of an inquest into the death of man in his 40s who was seen entering the water at the jetty last April.

The body was found in the water by Tony Boland, a member of the Grainne Uaile Sub Aqua Club.

Mr. Boland, under questioning from the Coroner, said there had been a number of similar incidents in the past year.

The Coroner said the jetty was perhaps too convenient a location for those wanting to take their own lives.

“I strongly recommend some protection, or barrier or removal of the jetty altogether”, she commented.

Sergeant Sean McHale, on behalf of An Garda Siochana, thanked all who participated in the operation last April to recover the man’s body after he was spotted entering the water.

He joined the Coroner in expressing his sympathy with the relatives of the deceased.