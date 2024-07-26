A man who died in an apartment fire at Tone Street, Ballina earlier this month died from carbon monoxide poisoning, an inquest hearing, which was part heard, was told today (Friday).

Dr. Eleanor Fitzgerald, Coroner for North Mayo, opened and then adjourned an inquest into the death of Dusak Ivan (40) a Slovakian national, at Apartment 2, above Boyle Sports, Tone Street, on July 11.

The medical cause of death was given to the hearing by pathologist Dr. Fadel Bennani as inhalation of carbon monoxide due to a house fire.

Sergeant Sean McHale explained that Mr. Ivan, who was single, lived alone in the apartment.

He added that investigations into the incident are ongoing, statements (to Gardai) are being taken and reports being compiled.

Sergeant McHale said Mr. Ivan had lived in Ballina for a number of years, and had immersed himself in the town.

The huge number of floral tributes to him following his death was testament to his popularity, he continued.

By way of background Sergeant McHale said Mr. Ivan had worked as a panel beater, at a fish factory in Killala and as a security guard in Westport.

After hearing evidence of identity and the medical cause of death Coroner Fitzgerald adjourned the substantive hearing to a later date when the Garda investigation is completed.