It’s estimated that over 4,000 people will flock to Westport this weekend as Reek Sunday takes place.

Events got underway this morning with a local pilgrimage taking place at 10:00am which mass will be celebrated at the summit of Croke Patrick this evening.

A number of masses will be celebrated over Saturday and Sunday, while confessions will also be heard on the summit throughout the day on Reek Sunday itself.

Parish Priest of Westport, Fr. John Kenny, says that there are plenty of events taking place over the weekend, and there’s something for everyone.

He also commended the work of local services such as the Order of Malta who are celebrating 80 years of Reek Sunday service.

With celebrations now underway, Fr. Kenny has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and said that while the eyes of the country will be on Croke Park this Sunday there is hope that many will be on Croagh Patrick as well.