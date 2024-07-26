The Cathaoirleach of Castlebar MD has welcomed news that the Woodlands Park Enhancement Scheme in Balla is to go to tender.

Councillor Donna Sheridan says its hoped a contractor will be appointed by the end of August and that work can then begin.

Additionally works have been completed on the courthouse building to create a community and enterprise hub.

The Town And Village Renewal Scheme provided funding of €120,000 toward these projects with Balla CRD providing €4000 and Castlebar Municipal District providing €10,250.

Councillor Sheridan has been giving more details on this to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....