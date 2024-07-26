A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife in Mayo five years ago.

James Kilroy claimed he was suffering from a mental disorder when he killed Valerie French-Kilroy at their home just outside Westport.

The jurors had to consider whether cannabis-induced psychosis satisifed the criteria needed for a special verdict of NOT GUILTY by reason of insanity.

In the end, after deliberating for just over two hours, they rejected his defence and convicted him of murder.

This was Kilroy's third time to stand trial for his wife's murder after the collapse of his first two trials.