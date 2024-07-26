Gardaí in the Mayo Roscommon Longford Division are investigating a number of recent incidents where unscrupulous criminals are targeting agricultural suppliers.

On the 24th July an agri supplier in the Strokestown area reported that he had a tri-axle cattle trailer advertised on DoneDeal.

He was contacted by a buyer, with a northern accent, and agreed a price of €8,500 for the trailer.

The buyer sent on a picture of a Bank draft for that amount to the seller and arranged for another male to collect the trailer.

It was collected on the 24th July, however, the bank draught did not arrive and the seller is now at a loss.

On the 18th April an agri supplier in the Belmullet area reported the agreed sale of cow mats to the value of €6,000.

The alleged purchaser forwarded alleged proof of payment and collected the mats.

However, the money has not come through. No goods returned. The seller is now at a loss.

Sergeant Damien Bartley, Crime Prevention Officer is warning agri suppliers to consider the following when selling goods: