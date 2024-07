625 people are waiting to access homecare services in County Galway.

That’s according to Roscommon Galway TD Claire Kerrane who has obtained figures from the HSÉ.

Deputy Kerrane recently raised the issue of what she describes as an ‘ongoing crisis’ with Taoiseach Simon Harris.

She says that the figures are “putting huge pressure on loved ones and families in many cases.”

The Sinn Féin TD has been giving more information to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: