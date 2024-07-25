Galway Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív has announced that he will not be running for re-election when the next general election comes around.

The Fianna Fáil TD has been a member of the Dáil since 1992, and says that he will prioritise time with his family once his time in politics is up.

He has reassured the public that he will continue to fight on important issues until then.

This announcement comes after a number of outgoing TDs announced earlier this year that they will not be seeking re-election, namely fellow Galwegian Ciaran Cannon and former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

When asked if he will attempt to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather Eamon De Valera, Deputy Ó Cuív ruled out a run for the Áras.

He spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey today, firstly outlining the reasons behind his decision not to run: