Long delays are continuing at hospital emergency departments right across the region today.

395 patients were waiting for a bed at Irish hospitals this morning according to the INMO's Trolleywatch figures.

45 are waiting on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, the second busiest in the country today while 42 are waiting at University Hospital Galway, the third most overcrowded.

Elsewhere, in this region there are 7 patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the busiest today where 78 patients are waiting on a bed.