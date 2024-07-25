The deadline for submissions to the Westport Local Area Plan is next Tuesday, July 30.

Local councillor Peter Flynn is urging the local public to submit their suggestions to the plan before it’s too late.

Cllr Flynn says that there are two main negatives where the Office of Planning Regulator has turned down councillors that need submissions.

Both, he says, concern accessibility to housing and the affordability of houses in the Westport area which currently comes at a huge asking price.

Fine Gael cllr Flynn has been outlining his concerns to Midwest Radio News ahead of the deadline: