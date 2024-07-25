A new pontoon has been installed at Dugort Pier on Achill Island.

The news was confirmed on social media last night by Minister of State Dara Calleary.

Minister Calleary commended the work of his Fianna Fáil party colleague Paul McNamara who worked closely with both he and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to see the project over the line.

This pontoon is of great importance to not only the Achill area but to neighbouring areas like Blacksod in Belmullet.

Cllr McNamara has stated that safety is a priority and with this installation people can use Dugort Pier in a more secure manner.

He has been giving more information on this development to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: