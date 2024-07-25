The Funeral Mass for the woman who died tragically after drowning at Old Head Beach near to Louisburgh on Sunday last will take place today.

Cathy Hughes was aged in her 60s and had been living in Salthill, and was a regular visitor to Louisburgh.

She was a well known artist who grew up in Westport and is a member of the well known Hughes business family.

She will be dearly missed by her children William and Isabelle Greene, her daughter and son in law, grandchildren, siblings and wider circle of family and friends.

Her Requiem Mass will take place at 2:00pm today at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.salthillparish.ie

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.