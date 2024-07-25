Former Government Minister and former Fianna Fáil deputy leader Éamon Ó Cuív will not be standing in the next general election.

He made the announcement last night, saying he will continue to work as usual in the meantime.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has paid tribute to the Galway West TD, as an "outstanding parliamentarian and Minister".

He joins Fine Gael Deputy Ciaran Cannon of Galway East in being a non-runner for the next election.

Deputy Cannon cited 'coarseness' and 'toxicity' in politics as reasons for him stepping away.

The upcoming election will take place no later than March of 2025.

Deputy Ó Cuív is the grandson of former Taoiseach and President of Ireland Éamon de Valera.

We hope to hear from one of the Dáil's longest serving TDs later today.