A Mayo man has been elected as the new national secretary of the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association.

Following on from the association’s AGM in Tuam, Louisburgh native Richard Mannion has been appointed to the role.

He takes over the role from the outgoing secretary Sharon Cosgrove, from Bangor Erris, who served in the position for the past four years.

Mr. Mannion has previously served as secretary for the Louisburgh/ Killeen INHFA Branch and as National Council Representative for Mayo over the last two years.

It was confirmed at the meeting that President Vincent Roddy and Vice Presidents John Joe Fitzgerald and Michael McDonnell will continue their roles for another year.

(pic INHFA Facebook)