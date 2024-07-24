A man has been sentenced following the death of a four year old girl who was run over by a car at a caravan park in County Sligo almost two years ago.

Alice Kitty Dunleavy, of Duniel, Lord Edward Street, Ballina died after a car driven by 93 year old Paddy Higgins of Killymeal Road, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone drove over her while she was playing in the grass at the Atlantic Caravan Park in Enniscrone on Friday August 5 2022.

Mr. Higgins pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving at Sligo Circuit Court yesterday, before Judge Ronan Munro.

In sentencing the defendant, Judge Munro said it was an “unspeakable tragedy” which cut short a young life.

John and Anne Marie Dunleavy, parents of the late Alice Kitty Dunleavy, recalled their memories of the harrowing events, with Mr. Dunleavy detailing that the ‘careless actions’ of Mr. Higgins took away his duty as a father to watch over and protect his family.

Mrs. Anne Marie Dunleavy spoke of her daughter’s inseparable relationship with her older sister Rose, and how she will ‘never get to finish teaching her (daughter) how to ride a bike’.

When speaking of the issue of the defendant’s driving in the incident, Judge Monro understood the rage and upset that it caused to Alice’s family, as both her father John and sister Rose witnessed the incident.

The parameters surrounding the sentencing were narrowed, according to the judge, due to the incident being that of careless driving and not dangerous driving causing death.

There was no speed or intoxication involved, and the defendant fully co-operated from an early stage on the case.

Mr. Higgins was fined €500 along with the payment of €3,000 to the Make A Wish Foundation, the charity chosen by Alice’s family.

He has also been banned for life from driving.