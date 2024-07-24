Great excitement is building in Castlerea this weekend as local Olympian Aoife O'Rourke hopes to bring a medal home to the town.

The draw for the Boxing section takes place tomorrow and a full female team of Irish boxers have travelled to Paris along with a number of men, including another local boxer Sligo's Dean Clancy.

This is O'Rourke's second Olympic games, having previously travelling to Tokyo.

Additionally in Castlerea, their annual rose festival gets underway next week.

Local councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the atmosphere in Castlerea at the minute...