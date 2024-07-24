The Local Authority Purchase and Renovation Loan (LAPR)) is now open for applications in County Mayo.

That's according to local Minister Alan Dillon.

The Local Authority Purchase and Renovation Loan was approved by Government at the beginning of June.

The loan, which is an expansion of the Local Authority Home Loan, will support both the purchase and renovation of homes which are eligible under the existing Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

Minister Dillon told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about who can apply for the loan....