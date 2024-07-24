New legislation to guarantee access to cash and protect its use will allow people to highlight their concerns about a lack of ATMs in their area.



The 'Access to Cash Bill' will be signed off at Cabinet today and gives the Central Bank new powers to address problems with access to cash, especially in rural and regional areas.

The laws will also direct banks to provide ATMs within five to ten kilometres of regional populations.

Finance Minister Jack Chambers says the laws will futureproof access to cash for businesses and individuals.