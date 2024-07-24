The Cabinet is to sign off on a new funding model for RTE at its final meeting of the summer this morning.

The TV licence fee is set to remain, along with new, dedicated funding for the broadcaster.

After a difficult year for RTE Ministers are set to agree on a new model of funding the broadcaster.

The licence fee model will remain - with new electronic means of enforcement of collection due to be discussed.

RTE will also be given dedicated multi-annual funding from the Government over a number of years.

The aim is to move RTE to a model where it's getting extra subvention on top of the licence fee.

The charge looks set to remain at 160 euro a year despite some pushing internally to lower it.

Ministers will sign off on the new model at their final Cabinet meeting before the summer break