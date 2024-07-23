Bishop Michael Duignan, Bishop of Galway and Kilmacduagh, Apostolic Administrator of Kilfenora and Bishop of Clonfert has issued the following statement in regards to the recent media coverage on Bishop Eamonn Casey.

He says....

I am deeply aware that the content of recent media coverage concerning the life and legacy of Bishop Eamonn Casey is a source of anger and profound distress to many people, and in different ways. I share these feelings. My priority is that any person who was betrayed or harmed by Bishop Casey is heard and that their experiences are appropriately acknowledged and recognised.



The Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora adheres to all current procedures for responding to allegations concerning the safeguarding of children as governed by the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland. All safeguarding allegations are reported to An Garda Síochana and TUSLA for investigation. Diocesan safeguarding personnel, along with the Bishop, are available to provide pastoral care and support. Counselling is also available through the independent professional support organisation Towards Healing.



I remain committed to working with anybody affected to help bring truth, healing and peace to such terribly painful situations.