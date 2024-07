Additional train services have been put in place from Galway this Sunday ahead of their All Ireland Football Final meeting with Armagh.

This additional service will depart Galway at 9:45am and stop at Oranmore, Athenry, Woodlawn and Ballinasloe before arriving in Heuston at 12:10pm.

The train will then depart Heuston at 8:25pm on Sunday evening.

Irish Rail have advised that advanced booking is essential and can be done so online at irishrail.ie or by calling 0818 366 222.