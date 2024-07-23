Charges at car parks in Westport will be suspended from October 7 if repair works are not carried out to improve the conditions within the facilities.

Local councillor Peter Flynn has, along with his fellow elected representatives, been raising the issue of the ‘deplorable’ state of the car parks in the west Mayo town for some time now.

Following on from yesterday’s Municipal District meeting, elected members have taken an ‘enough is enough’ approach towards the relevant authorities and have decided on a deadline for works to be carried out on the car parks.

Cllr Flynn has stated that these parking facilities are not near up to the standard required with underfoot surfacing and flooding among the issued highlighted.

He says that they are aware that the authorities do not have the sufficient funding to carry out the repairs and the call is now for more central funding from Castlebar to be allocated.

Cllr. Flynn has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about the outcome of yesterday’s meeting: