As part of the Cross Border Joint Action Task Force (JATF), An Garda Síochána have conducted searches at 12 premises in Dublin and Sligo this morning with the support of colleagues from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).



The searches are part of an ongoing, joint investigation into the murder of Robbie Lawlor which occurred in Belfast, Northern Ireland on the 4th April, 2020.



This joint investigation is led by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the PSNI Major Investigation Team with the support of Eurojust - the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Co-Operation.



During the course of today’s searches, Gardaí seized a number of mobile phones for further examination.



No persons were arrested during these searches.



An Garda Síochána and the PSNI continue to investigate all of the circumstances of this murder.