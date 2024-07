Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA) have voted overwhelmingly in favour of accepting Labour Court proposals aimed at resolving its long-running pay dispute with Aer Lingus.

85% of IALPA members backed the pay deal on a turnout of 96%.

An electronic ballot opened on Thursday and closed this morning.

The IALPA executive had recommended acceptance of the Labour Court proposals which include a 17.75% pay increase for pilots over a four-year period.