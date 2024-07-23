Funeral details have been announced for the late Cathy Hughes who died in tragic circumstances on Sunday last.

Ms. Hughes drowned while swimming at Old Head Beach near to Louisburgh on Sunday last.

Born in the 1960s, she grew up in Westport and is a member of the well known Hughes business family.

Ms. Hughes was a well known artist.

She will be dearly missed by her children William and Isabelle Greene, her daughter and son in law, grandchildren, siblings and wider circle of family and friends.

Ms. Hughes will repose at her home in Boathaven, Dun na Carraige, Salthill, Co. Galway tomorrow (Wednesday) from 5:00pm to 7:30pm.

Removal on Thursday to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill for Requiem Mass at 2:00pm.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.salthillparish.ie

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.