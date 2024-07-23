Fr. Dominick Gillooly, retired Parish Priest of St. Anne’s Church in Sligo, has passed away.

A native of Lanesboro on the County Roscommon border, he served the local community in Sligo for 41 years.

Fr. Gillooly retired in 2015 and remained in St. Anne’s as curate.

The Diocese of Elphin have expressed their sadness, stating that he was the oldest priest in the diocese and at the age of 91 continued to have a powerful presence in his community.

St. Anne’s Church, in a post on Facebook, described Fr. Gillooly as a priest who ‘served this community with devotion and love for 41 years’.

They extended thanks to the staff at Sligo University Hospital who provided ‘exceptional care’ to Fr. Gillooly over the past five weeks.

His funeral details are yet to be announced.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.