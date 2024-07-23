The woman who died in a drowning incident at Old Head Beach in Louisburgh has been named locally.

Cathy Hughes, who was aged in her 60s, grew up in Westport and had been living in Salthill in County Galway.

Ms. Hughes was a regular visitor to both Louisburgh and Westport and drowned yesterday at Old Head despite efforts to save her life.

She was a very talented artist and also a member of the entrepreneurial Hughes family, steeped in business in Westport and beyond.

Ms. Hughes’ remains were taken to Mayo University Hospital for a post mortem.

Louisburgh councillor Chris Maxwell says that there is great sadness in the area following such a tragic death:

Ms. Hughes is survived and dearly missed by her children William and Isabelle Green, daughter and son in law, grandchildren, her siblings and wider circle of family and friends.

Her Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.