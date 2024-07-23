The Irish Airline Pilots Association is expected to announce the results of a ballot of members to end the Aer Lingus pay row.

The vote had been taking place since last Thursday on a Labour Court recommendation.

The Labour Court has proposed pilot receive a 17.75% pay rise over four years to the end of 2026.

IALPA had been looking for nearly 24% - but bosses have recommended members accept the proposal.

Aer Lingus has already indicated it will accept the recommendation.

As well as the pay rise, the recommendation also suggests structural changes to pay scales and the scrapping of a crewing agreement which allowed pilots take more of their leave in the Summer months.

A work to rule by pilots - which had led to over 600 flights being cancelled - is suspended while this process is ongoing

However, after nearly two years, it looks like the end of this bitter row is well and truly in sight.

(photo IALPA Facebook)